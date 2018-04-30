Armenian ruling party quits PM race amid political crisis

Armenia's ruling party will not put up a candidate for prime minister, it said on Saturday, in a bid to ease tensions after more than two weeks of street protests against the ruling elite.

Demonstrations against the party and official corruption forced Serzh Sargsyan, a former president, to resign as prime minister last Monday and parliament is due to pick a new one on May 1. While its majority in parliament means it should be able to choose who that is, the Republican Party has decided not to put forward its own candidate. "By not putting forward a candidate, we will avoid confrontation and an increase in security risks," party spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters.

"We are not putting anyone forward in the state's interest."

Protest leader Nikol Pashinian, a member of parliament who describes himself as "the people's choice", has said parliament should elect him prime minister next week. He then wants snap parliamentary polls under a new election law.

On Saturday he called on supporters to continue protests and to organize big, non-violent demonstrations in the capital Yerevan on May 1. With the Republican Party's 58 seats in the 105-seat parliament, Pashinian is unlikely to be elected without their support. However, the second biggest party in parliament, Prosperous Armenia, hinted it might support him.

Although the demonstrations have been peaceful, the upheaval has threatened to destabilize Armenia, an ally of Russia.

The next parliamentary elections are not due until 2022. But if parliament fails twice to elect a new prime minister with majority support, early elections must be held.