Macron visits New Caledonia ahead of independence vote

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday started a highly symbolic visit to New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific that is getting ready to vote on its independence — the last step in a three-decade-long decolonization process.

Macron's visit comes just six months ahead of a self-determination referendum in which voters will answer the question "Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?"

Observers say that, based on electoral results and recent polls, the people are likely to vote to remain in France.

During his visit, Macron will hand the Caledonian government the document that stated the archipelago became a French possession in 1853.

The gesture is supposed to symbolize the final chapter in the period of colonization. A long self-determination process will lead New Caledonians to "freely choose their destiny" on Nov. 4, the president's office said.

New Caledonia, an archipelago east of Australia, counts about 270,000 inhabitants including the native Kanaks, who represent about 40 percent of the population, and people of European descent. It enjoys a large degree of autonomy.

It's the first time a self-determination referendum has been organized on a French territory since Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa, voted for independence in 1977. The Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, which chose to remain French in the 1970s, voted to become an oversea department in a 2009 referendum —reinforcing its links to France's mainland.