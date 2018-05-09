Several explosions rock Afghanistan's capital Kabul

Several loud explosions could be heard Wednesday in Afghanistan's capital, where the Taliban and a Daesh affiliate have carried out a series of massive attacks in recent months.

AFP journalists heard several blasts in the heart of the city that were confirmed by police spokesman Hashmatullah Estanakzai.

"An explosion happened in front of police precinct 13 in west Kabul," Estanakzai told AFP.

"We also have reports of small arms fire. A couple of other explosions have also been reported in Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul. We will provide more details later."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks that come just over a week after twin blasts in Kabul killed 25 people, including AFP chief photographer Shah Marai and eight other journalists.

The Taliban recently launched their annual spring offensive, in an apparent rejection of a peace talks overture by the Afghan government.