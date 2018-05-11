UN pushes Myanmar on accountability over Rohingya

The United Nations Security Council urged Myanmar's government to carry out transparent investigations into accusations of violence against mainly Rohingya Muslims in the country's Rakhine state and to allow immediate aid access to the region. The council statement on Wednesday reaffirmed its most significant pronouncement on the Rohingya, a presidential statement it adopted in November.

Despite initial resistance by China to the Security Council pressing Myanmar on accountability, the 15-member body reached consensus agreement on the British-drafted statement.

The move follows a visit by Council envoys to Bangladesh and Myanmar last week to see firsthand the aftermath of a Myanmar military crackdown that Britain, the United States and others have denounced as ethnic cleansing of the minority Rohingya. Myanmar denies ethnic cleansing.

The council press statement made no mention of the appeal by four human rights groups on Tuesday for the Security Council to refer Myanmar to the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, including targeting the Rohingya.

The four rights groups — Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Global Center for the Responsibility to Protect, and Fortify Rights — said Myanmar's government is incapable of bringing those responsible for such crimes to justice.