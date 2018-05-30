North Korea won’t denuclearize, but may open burger joint instead, report says

Diplomacy heats up before summit, with trips by US, N Korea

US 'continues to actively prepare' for North Korea summit, White House says

North Korea does not intend to give up nuclear weapons, but is considering a new American-style business venture, a new U.S. intelligence assessment said.

The CIA report, described by three U.S. officials to NBC News, appears to contradict President Donald Trump's previous claims regarding North Korea's willingness to denuclearize.

"Everybody knows they are not going to denuclearize," one of the officials said.

However, as a show of goodwill, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may open a Western burger franchise in Pyongyang, the NBC said.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Trump suggested that instead of costly state dinners world leaders should be served "a hamburger on a conference table."

Meanwhile, despite Trump calling off his meeting with Kim in Singapore on June 12, preparations on both sides of the Pacific proceed as if the summit were back on track.

Two weeks of hard-nosed negotiating, including a communications blackout by the North and a public cancellation by the U.S., appeared to be paying off as the two sides engaged in their most substantive talks to date about the meeting.