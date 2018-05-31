Russian FM Lavrov invites North Korea's Kim Jong Un to Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia, Moscow said Thursday, during the first meeting between the head of the reclusive state and a Russian official.

"Come to Russia, we'll be very happy to see you," Lavrov told Kim in remarks released by the Russian foreign ministry.

Lavrov who traveled to Pyongyang on Thursday told Kim that Moscow supported peace and progress on the Korean peninsula and highly valued a declaration signed by Pyongyang and Seoul.