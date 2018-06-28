5 dead after chartered plane crashes in India's Mumbai

Indian police said five people died after a chartered plane belonging to a state government has crashed in a busy district of Mumbai, the country's financial and entertainment capital.

"Five people have succumbed to their injuries after the chartered plane crashed, including one pilot, three co-passengers and a pedestrian," a Mumbai police spokesman told French Press Agency (AFP).

The crash took place Thursday in the busy Ghatkopar area of Mumbai.

Television images showed parts of the wreckage burning on the ground.