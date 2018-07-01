Turkey's Göbeklitepe added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Göbeklitepe, regarded as one of the oldest sites of archaeological ruins located in Turkey's southeastern Şanlıurfa province in the world and home to one of the oldest temples in history, has been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List on Sunday.



The decision was taken at the 42nd UNESCO World Heritage List Committee Meeting held in Bahrain's capital Manama, which will continue until 4 July.

With the inclusion of Göbeklitepe, the number of cultural heritage sites from Turkey added to the UNESCO World Heritage List has increased to 18, with others being Göreme National Park and the Rock Sites of Cappadocia, Great Mosque and Hospital of Divriği, Historic Areas of Istanbul, Hattusha: the Hittite Capital, Nemrut Mountain, Hierapolis-Pamukkale, Xanthos-Letoon, City of Safranbolu, Archaeological Site of Troy, Selimiye Mosque and its Social Complex, Neolithic Site of Çatalhöyük, Bursa and Cumalıkızık: the Birth of the Ottoman Empire, Pergamon and its Multi-Layered Cultural Landscape, Diyarbakır Fortress and Hevsel Gardens Cultural Landscape, Ephesus, Archaeological Site of Ani and Aphrodisias.