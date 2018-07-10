10 people, including 2 spies, killed in suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan

Afghanistan rocked by deadly attacks after US airstrike kills Taliban leaders

A suicide attacker blew himself up near an Afghan security forces vehicle on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, mostly civilians and two intelligence service agents, officials said, in the latest deadly violence to rock the country.

The explosion in the eastern city of Jalalabad also left at least four people wounded and set a nearby petrol station alight, provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

Eight civilians were among the dead, Khogyani added.

Some of the victims were brought to hospital with severe burns, health director Najibullah Kamawal said, confirming the casualty toll.

"I saw a big ball of fire that threw people away. The people were burning," Esmatullah, who witnessed the incident, told AFP.

The bomber was on foot and targeted the intelligence service, said Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor.

In western Farah province, Taliban fighters attacked police checkpoints, killing three police, said Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Four other police were wounded in the attack that took place late Monday in Bala Buluk district, added Mehri.

He said at least five Taliban insurgents were killed and seven others wounded in the gun battle.