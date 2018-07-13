Bomb kills 20, injures 40 at Pakistan election rally

A bomb killed at least 20 people and injured 40 others, many critically, Friday during a rally in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, in the day's second attack on a political event ahead of the July 25 election.

"Twenty people were killed in the blast and we fear this toll may rise," Agha Umar Bungalzai, provincial home minister, told AFP, adding that more than 40 were wounded in Mastung town, near the provincial capital of Quetta.

Agha Umar Bungalzai, provincial home minister, also confirmed the explosion killed Siraj Raisani, who was running for a provincial seat with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

"Mir Siraj Raisani succumbed to wounds while he was being shifted to Quetta," he added.

Police were not sure about the nature of the explosion however some local channels quoting eyewitnesses termed the incident "act of a suicide bomber".

Pakistan's elections are scheduled for July 25.