Haiti Prime Minister resigns after deadly unrest

ASSOCIATED PRESS
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti
Published
Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant in his place in Parliament for the interpellation session at the Chamber of Deputies in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (AFP Photo)
Haitian Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant has resigned amid widespread unrest following his failed attempt to increase fuel prices.

Lafontant (LA-FAH-TON) told Haiti's Chamber of Deputies on Saturday that he sent President Jovenel Moise his resignation letter.

The deputies had called on the prime minister to answer questions after violent riots took place between July 6 and 8 in protest of the government's attempt to raise fuel prices by up to 51 percent.

At least seven people were killed and dozens of businesses were looted or destroyed during three days of demonstrations.

