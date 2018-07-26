Explosion reported outside US Embassy building in China's Beijing

A fire or possible explosion appears to have taken place outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Thursday.

Photos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the vast structure in northeastern Beijing on Thursday afternoon.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident and an embassy spokesman said he was still collecting information.

Chinese police reportedly took away a woman who sprayed herself with gasoline in what was suspected to be a self-immolation attempt outside the US Embassy, the state-run Global Times reported, amid reports of an explosion.

A Reuters witness saw Chinese police examining a vehicle outside the embassy.

Another witness said there were seven to eight police vehicles near the embassy and the road next to the complex had been closed off.

The diplomatic area where the incident took place is on the outskirts of Beijing and home to several embassies, including those of the United States, India and Israel.

China and the U.S. are in the middle of a trade dispute, but America remains a hugely popular destination for travel, education and immigration for Chinese.