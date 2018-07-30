13 killed after van carrying wedding party collides head-on with a truck

A van carrying a wedding party has crashed in central Vietnam, killing 13 people, including the groom.

The van, carrying 17 people, collided head-on into an incoming container truck at 2:30 a.m. in Quang Nam province, according to provincial Mayor Dinh Van Thu.

Thu said 10 people died at the scene and three others when they were rushed to a hospital.

According to local news website VNExpress, the four passengers who survived the crash were in critical condition, including two 6-year-old children.

The entourage, from the groom's family, was on a 450-kilometer (280-mile) drive to the bride's family in Binh Dinh city, where the wedding was scheduled to take place later Monday.

"All victims' bodies were brought back to their home for burial. We are treating some of the injured in a local hospital," the policeman said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

Local authorities said they were investigating the cause of the deadly crash.

More than 8,200 people were killed in road accidents in the Southeast Asian country last year, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.