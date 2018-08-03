At least 25 killed, 23 wounded in suicide attack in Afghanistan

US soldier killed, 2 others injured in 'apparent insider attack' in Afghanistan

A suicide bomb attack near a Shiite mosque killed at least 25 people and injured 23 others during Friday prayers in eastern Afghanistan, a provincial government official told the Associated Press.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but police said at least two gunmen had entered the mosque in the city of Gardez in the eastern province of Paktia, where about 60 people were praying.

"Initial reports indicate that the militants opened fire and detonated an explosive," said Sardar Vali Tabassum, a Gardez police officer.

"A suicide blast took place inside a Shiite mosque in the city of Gardez of Paktia province. There are casualties from the blast, but we don't know how many for now," General Raz Mohammad Mandozai, provincial police chief of Paktia, told AFP.

Wilayat Khan Ahmadzai, head of the Gardez public health department, confirmed the attack and fears over mounting casualties.

The attack comes as urban areas across Afghanistan have been rocked by an increasing number of attacks in recent months, with both the Daesh terror group and Taliban insurgents targeting security forces and government installations.

The Taliban has not claimed a major attack in a city for weeks as it comes under increased pressure to agree to peace talks with the Afghan government.

But Daesh has carried out multiple attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad and the capital Kabul in recent months, targeting everything from government ministries to a midwife training center.

Last month a Daesh suicide bomber blew himself up near Kabul international airport, killing 23 people including AFP driver Mohammad Akhtar.

The increased attacks come as U.S. and Afghan forces intensify ground and air offensives against Daesh, and the Taliban step up their turf war with the group.