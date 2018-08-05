   
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.0 earthquake off Lombok island

REUTERS
JAKARTA
Published
A view of a collapsed house after an earthquake struck in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, July 29, 2018. (EPA Photo)
A view of a collapsed house after an earthquake struck in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, July 29, 2018. (EPA Photo)

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the north coast of Indonesia's island of Lombok, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, on Sunday, the Indonesian Meteorological Agency said.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said the earthquake, which struck at a depth of 15km, prompted a tsunami warning.

There are no details yet about casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 15 km off the north coast of Lombok, comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers.

The quake was felt for several seconds in Bali, where people ran out of houses, hotels and restaurants.

"All the hotel guests were running so I did too. People filled the streets," said Michelle Lindsay, an Australian tourist.

"A lot of officials were urging people not to panic."

Other witnesses said the quake got stronger over several seconds and rattled windows and doors in their frames.

