Japan denies report about Trump saying he 'remembers Pearl Harbor' in talks with Abe

Japan on Wednesday denied the claim made in a U.S. newspaper that U.S. President Donald Trump made a remark about Pearl Harbor during a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House.

The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the conversation, reported Tuesday that Trump told Abe during the meeting in June, "I remember Pearl Harbor," before he started to harshly criticize Tokyo's economic policies.

The 1941 Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii drove the United States into World War II.

Trump apparently also said he was "on to the Japanese," according to the Post.

The president then complained about U.S. trade deficits with the world's third-largest economy and urged Abe to negotiate a bilateral trade deal that is more favourable to U.S. exporters of beef and automobiles, the paper reported.

"That is not true," Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said flatly during a news conference on Wednesday.

The Japanese government's denial, however, couldn't stop Trump from being roasted on social media.

Many Trump critics pointed out that the U.S. president was born on June 14, 1946, four-and-a-half years after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

If Donald Trump remembers Pearl Harbor, I demand to see his Birth Certificate. — Michael (@Mfs2K2) August 28, 2018

Some even called the comment just another sign of Trump's incompetence as a diplomat, adding another blunder to the U.S. president's list of painful public gaffes, from calling North Korea's Kim "little rocket man" to referring to the Sept. 11 attacks as 7/11.

Dear Prime Minister @AbeShinzo,

Sorry about our idiot of a president. Do what the rest of us do and scream into a pillow. It won't change anything but it may make you feel better.

Sincerely,

The Majority of the USA#PearlHarbor — Sheri Bentsen🌊 (@SheriBentsen) August 28, 2018

The Post also reported that top Japanese intelligence official Shigeru Kitamura secretly held talks with a senior North Korean official in charge of reunification, Kim Song Hye, in Vietnam in July.

Japan concealed the meeting from U.S. officials, to the frustration of Washington given its near-constant updates to Tokyo on its dealings with Pyongyang, the paper said.

Suga declined to comment on that report.

Officials in Tokyo told the Post that they cannot solely rely on the Trump administration in order to negotiate the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents decades ago.

Japan had been seeking help from South Korea and the United States to resolve the issue as Tokyo had been left out of the inter-Korean talks and the June summit in Singapore between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.