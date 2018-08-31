Pressure grows on Myanmar over accountability for war crimes

Myanmar has deliberately obstructed aid deliveries to civilians in war-torn Kachin and northern Shan states, actions that may amount to war crimes, a human rights groups said yesterday. Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes since a fresh offensive began in April that has renewed concerns Myanmar's army is creating a humanitarian crisis in Kachin similar to the one caused by its violence against Rohingya Muslims in the western state of Rakhine.

Human rights group Fortify Rights said civilians displaced by the Kachin violence suffered "increased food insecurity, avoidable health-related deaths, poor living conditions, and protection concerns" due to the lack of essential aid.

"Consecutive governments and the military have willfully obstructed local and international aid groups, denying Kachin civilians access to aid," Fortify Rights chief executive Matthew Smith said in a statement accompanying the group's report, according to The Associated Press. "This may amount to a war crime, giving even more reason for the U.N. Security Council to refer Myanmar to the International Criminal Court."

"There is no food for people on the border," said Zau Raw, who is displaced in an area controlled by the rebels. He told the human rights group he witnessed Myanmar soldiers take money from aid trucks then block their deliveries. "They block everything. All trucks that are trying to cross into KIA-controlled areas are blocked." Fortify Rights said Myanmar authorities should allow humanitarian access for local and international aid groups to deliver relief.

The Kachin, who mostly live in the country's northernmost state of the same name, make up some of the more than 6 percent of Christians in Myanmar, the second largest religious group after Buddhists, according to census figures.

The rights group released a detailed report on aid restrictions just days after U.N.-mandated investigators said Myanmar's military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya in Rakhine State in the west of the country with "genocidal intent." Myanmar rejected the report saying the international community was making "false allegations."

Last August, Myanmar launched a major military crackdown on the Muslim ethnic minority, killing almost 24,000 civilians and forcing 750,000 others to flee to Bangladesh, according to the Ontario International Development Agency (OIDA).

The Rohingya, described by the U.N. as the world's most persecuted people, have faced heightened fears of attack since dozens were killed in communal violence in 2012. In a report, U.N. investigators said such violations may have constituted crimes against humanity.

The stateless Rohingya have been the target of communal violence and vicious anti-Muslim sentiment in mainly Buddhist Myanmar for years. Myanmar has denied citizenship to Rohingya since 1982 and excludes them from the 135 ethnic groups it officially recognizes, which effectively renders them stateless. The Rohingya trace their presence in Rakhine back centuries. However, most people in majority-Buddhist Myanmar consider them to be unwanted Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh.