Indian troops violence sparks public unrest in Kashmir

Anti-India protests and clashes erupted in several places in disputed Kashmir yesterday after Indian troops killed a young man, officials and residents said. Residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city, Srinagar, said government forces shot and killed the young man during a raid yesterday morning. The man worked as a shepherd and he was attending to his sheep when troops fired at him, they said.

The killing triggered protests and clashes as hundreds of people poured into streets at several places in downtown Srinagar calling for the end of Indian rule. They chanted slogans like "Go India, go back" and "We want freedom" as some of the residents barraged police and paramilitary soldiers with stones. Government troops fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to quell the protests while authorities restricted movement in old quarters of the city.

The dispute about Kashmir, one of the oldest on the agenda of the U.N. Security Council, along with Palestine, erupted between India and Pakistan in 1947. Since then, more than 94,000 Kashmiris have been killed during clashes, according to Pakistani authorities. Most Kashmiris support unifying the divided region either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.