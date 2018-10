A Congress party leader in India has said at least 50 people have been killed after they were run over by a train in the country's north.

Pratap Singh Bajwa says the victims were watching fireworks during a religious festival on Friday. They crowded the rail track on the outskirts of Amritsar, a city in Punjab state.

He says they didn't see a speeding train coming in their direction and were killed. He says the train didn't stop after the accident.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...