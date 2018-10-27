7 elephants die by electrocution in eastern India

A herd of elephants in eastern India died after being electrocuted when they came in contact with a sagging power line, a forest official said Saturday.

Seven wild elephants was passing through a village in the Dhenkanal Sadar forest range of eastern Orissa state on Friday night when they came in contact with the power line, assistant conservator of forests Jitendranath Das said.

The carcasses of the elephants were found by the villagers. The elephants had likely strayed out of their habitat in search of food, Das said.

Deforestation, poaching and encroachment by villagers has been boxing in the country's estimated 26,000 wild elephants or causing them to stray from their habitat and reserves.

There are regular reports of elephants being killed by speeding trains as they cross tracks, electrocution, poaching and in conflicts with villagers.

"We have repeatedly told the forest department about 200 spots in Dhenkanal where high-voltage power lines are sagging and could endanger the lives of elephants, but no action has been taken," wildlife activist Biswajit Mohanty was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

According to Orissa-based elephant protection organization Gaja Bandhu (friends of elephants), at least 300 elephants have died in the state since 2010 due to unnatural causes such as electrocution.