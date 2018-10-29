Shots fired as Sri Lanka political crisis escalates

One man died and two others were injured when shots were fired yesterday in Sri Lanka, as a constitutional crisis over the shock sacking of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe turned violent.

Bodyguards for Petroleum Minister Arjuna Ranatunga fired live rounds as a mob loyal to Sri Lanka's president besieged the cabinet member in his office, police said. One of those shot in the melee, a 34-year-old man, died shortly after being admitted to the Colombo National, hospital spokeswoman Pushpa Soysa told AFP.

It was the first report of serious violence since Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe on Friday and installed former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse as the new prime minister, triggering political chaos. Wickremesinghe's security and official cars were withdrawn by President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday, as the ousted prime minister demanded an emergency session to prove he still commanded a majority in parliament. Instead, Sirisena shut parliament for nearly three weeks to forestall any challenge against his appointment of Mahinda Rajapakse as the new prime minister.

An Indian External Affairs Ministry official said New Delhi "is aware of the developments and watching the situation closely."

Sri Lanka became a center for the India-China rivalry for control of the Indian Ocean region during Rajapaksa's presidency, which displayed pro-China leanings. His government provided for the outright sale of land on an artificial island being developed by China with an investment of $1.5 billion.

But the possibility of China's presence in an area separated from Indian territory by only the narrow Palk Strait upset India. Wickremesinghe, who was in charge of the economy as prime minister, scrapped the clause in the deal with Beijing allowing

outright land ownership.

Tensions have been building between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe for some time, as the president did not approve of some of the economic reforms being introduced by the prime minister. Sirisena was also critical of investigations into military personnel accused of human rights violations during Sri Lanka's long civil war.