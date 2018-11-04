No votes lead in independence referendum of French Pacific territory New Caledonia

The Southern Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia has voted against independence from France, French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday.

"The voters were able to make a sovereign and informed choice as to the relationship between New Caledonia and France," Macron said in a televised address from the Elysee Palace. "The majority today decided that New Caledonia should remain French."

According to the New Caledonian television NC La 1ere, "no" votes lead at 56.8 percent with 95 percent of the votes counted with the participation rate standing at 79.8 percent.

Macron hailed the peaceful and respectful conduct of the referendum, mandated under a 1998 agreement between pro-French and pro-independence local forces that complemented a 1988 peace deal.

The French government will organize meetings of the political forces in New Caledonia in the coming weeks to discuss the next steps for the territory, he said.

The polls opened Sunday morning in a referendum that's a milestone in the process of the archipelago's three-decade-long decolonization.

More than 174,000 registered voters were invited to answer the question: "Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?" Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (10 p.m. Saturday in mainland France; 9 p.m. GMT) and closed 10 hours later.

Observers were already expecting a majority to favor remaining a part of France, based on opinion polls and previous election results.

Posters calling for a "no" vote said that "France is the only chance" while the proponents of independence called in their posters to vote for "a multicultural, in solidarity, peaceful nation".

New Caledonia, a cluster of islands, is home to about 270,000 people. They include the native Kanaks, who represent about 40 percent of the population, people of European descent (about 27 percent) and others from Asian countries and Pacific islands.

It relies on France for defense, law enforcement, foreign affairs, justice and education, yet has a large degree of autonomy. New Caledonia receives about 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in French state subsidies every year, and many fear the economy would suffer if ties are severed. Its nickel deposits are estimated to represent 25 percent of the world's total and tourism.

The referendum was the result of a process that started 30 years ago to end years of violence between supporters and opponents of separating from France. The violence, which overall claimed more than 70 lives, prompted a 1988 deal between rival loyalist and pro-independence factions. Another agreement a decade later included plans for an independence referendum. Most Kanaks have tended to back independence, while most descendants of European settlers have favored keeping the French connection.

During a visit to the archipelago in May, Macron acknowledged the "pains of colonization" and saluted the "dignified" campaign for autonomy led by the Kanaks. He and his administration have sought to strike a neutral tone on the vote.

To ensure security during the vote, additional police were sent to New Caledonia. Authorities also banned the carrying of firearms and alcohol sales immediately before and during the vote.

It is the first auto-determination vote to be held in a French territory since Djibouti in the Horn of Africa voted for independence in 1977.

First discovered by the British explorer James Cook, the New Caledonia archipelago lies more than 16,700 kms (10,377 miles) from France. It became a French colony in 1853.

Under colonial rule the Kanaks were confined to reserves and excluded from much of the island's economy. The first revolt erupted in 1878, not long after the discovery of large nickel deposits that are today exploited by French miner Eramet's subsidiary SLN.

More than 100 years later, in the mid-1980s, fighting broke out between supporters of independence and those who wanted to remain French, amid festering anger over poverty and poor job opportunities.

A 1988 massacre in a cave on the island of Ouvea left 19 indigenous separatists and two French soldiers dead and intensified talks on the island's future. A 1998 deal provided for a referendum on independence to be held by the end of 2018.

Under the terms of the deal, in the event of a no vote two further referenda can be held before 2022.

A "yes" vote would not only dent the pride of France, once a colonial power whose reach spanned the Caribbean, sub-Saharan Africa and the Pacific Ocean, it would deprive Paris of a foothold in the Indo-Pacific region where China is expanding its presence.

Macron also raised concerns over increasing Chinese influence in the Pacific, where Beijing has invested heavily in Vanuatu, a territory which broke from France and Britain in 1980.

Accusing the U.S. of "turning its back on the region in recent months", Macron said China was "building its hegemony step by step" in the Pacific -- suggesting an independent New Caledonia could provide Beijing's next foothold.

Australia has also expressed concerns about China's activities in neighboring island states -- which the Lowy Institute think-tank estimates received $1.78 billion in aid from Beijing from 2006-16 -- boosting its own spending in response.

While Australia officially remains neutral on New Caledonia's independence vote, Canberra's former consul-general in Noumea Denise Fisher said it appreciated the stability France's Pacific presence offered in the face of China's rise.

"It's been fortunate for Australia to have a well-resourced Western ally such as France engaged in the region, particularly at a time when there's a lot of geo-strategic change and new players like China coming into the region," she told the ABC. "There are a few uncertainties arising now."

The referendum was a test of the appeal of remaining part of France for such far-flung territories, which are heavily dependent on state handouts but where many feel overlooked by Paris.

Both French Guiana in South America and the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte have been rocked since last year by major protests over living standards and perceived neglect.

In New Caledonia, there are fears that the vote could expose tensions over stark inequalities which persist despite government efforts to redress the economic balance in favor of Kanaks.

"In Noumea people earn a salary, but in the tribes no one earns a salary or any kind of monetary income," said veteran Kanak activist Elie Poigoune.

The Kanak community is plagued by high school dropout rates, chronic unemployment and poor housing conditions.

Gangs of delinquent youths have become increasingly common on the streets and both sides fear violence among them if the "no" vote prevails.