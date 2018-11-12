South Korea sends 200 tons of mandarins to the North

South Korean President Moon Jae In yesterday had 200 tons of mandarins sent to North Korea as a gesture of friendship, his office said.

The move comes as part of their arrangements to end military hostilities on the Peninsula.

The mandarins were delivered from South Korea's southern Jeju Island, a popular holiday resort, and were shipped in response to the 2 tons of mushrooms that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent across the border after the Pyongyang inter-Korean summit in September.

According to the South Korean president's office, the fruit will be transported on planes in 20,000 boxes.