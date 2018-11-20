At least 40 killed in suicide bombing in Afghanistan's Kabul

A suicide bomber targeted a gathering of top clerics and religious scholars in Afghanistan's Kabul, killing at least 40 people and wounding 60 others.

Spokesman Wahid Majroh told AFP that the bombing targeted an Ulema Council gathering at a wedding hall to mark the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, also known as the Mawlid al-Nabawi, in one of the deadliest attacks to strike the Afghan capital in months.

Hundreds of scholars and clerics had gathered to mark the occasion in a large wedding hall in the capital, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid confirmed the casualty count to Reuters. "I have confirmed reports that 40 people have been killed," Mujahid said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and a local Daesh affiliate have targeted religious scholars aligned with the government in the past.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...