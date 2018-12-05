Rescue underway after Marine aircraft 'mishap' off Japanese coast

Okinawa's new governor Tamaki to visit US over disputed military bases

The U.S. Marines said Thursday that search and rescue efforts were underway for survivors after a "mishap" off the coast of Japan.

A U.S. official, quoted by Reuters, said the incident involved one KC-130 aerial refueling plane and one F/A-18 Hornet, a twin-engine fighter jet, with a total of seven personnel on board.

"Search and rescue operations continue for U.S. Marine aircraft that were involved in a mishap off the coast of Japan around 2:00 a.m. Dec. 6," a Marine Corps press release said.

"The aircraft involved in the mishap had launched from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and were conducting regularly scheduled training when the mishap occurred. Japanese search and rescue aircraft immediately responded to aid in recovery."

The Marine Corps said on Twitter that more information would be given when it becomes available.