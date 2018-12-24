Car bomb, gunfire hit Afghanistan's Kabul

Terrorists detonated a car bomb before storming a Kabul government compound in an ongoing attack Monday, officials and witnesses said, in the latest violence to rock the Afghan capital.

A number of gunmen have entered the compound where an office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled is located, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Four people were injured in the attack late Monday as workers were preparing to leave for the day, said Kabul police chief spokesman Basir Mujahid.

Police have cordoned off the area in the east of the capital Kabul to gain control of the situation.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the raid that began with a bomb-laden vehicle exploding at the entrance.

Ashraf, a witness who works at the Ministry of Public Works and who goes by one name, said militants inside the compound were exchanging gunfire with security forces.

"They are also firing at the NDS facility nearby," he told AFP, referring to the Afghan spy agency, the National Directorate of Security.