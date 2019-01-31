Grenade attack on Philippines mosque kills two amid peace process

A grenade attack on a mosque in the troubled southern Philippines killed two people early Wednesday, authorities said, just days after a deadly Catholic cathedral bombing and a vote backing Muslim self-rule in the region.

The grenade explosion tore through the mosque as the victims were sleeping before dawn on the insurgency-plagued island of Mindanao, which is home to the Philippines' Muslim minority. Four people were wounded in the attack.

Just three days earlier, a bombing at a cathedral on the neighboring island of Jolo claimed 21 lives at Sunday mass in an assault claimed by the Daesh terrorist group. Authorities warned against speculating the mosque attack was an act of revenge, adding they had no indication it was retaliation for the cathedral bombing. "We're still looking at it, but we have not found any connection," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters. "In the past when churches were bombed ... there were no revenge attacks."

"Regardless of one's faith [we] must resist becoming a victim of this vicious cycle of violence these terrorists are now attempting to create," Zia Alonto Adiong, a politician in the southern Philippines, wrote on Twitter. "Let us not fall into their trap and give them the satisfaction of turning ourselves [Muslims & Christians] into enemies."

The attack came nearly a week after the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao chose to ratify the creation of the new Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao in hopes of ending nearly five decades of a separatist rebellion that has left 150,000 people dead. Although most of the Muslim areas approved the autonomy deal, voters in Sulu province, where Jolo is located, rejected it. The province is home to a rival faction that's opposed to the deal. The creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region was a key provision in a peace agreement signed between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) fighters in 2014. A second round of voting will take place on Feb. 6 in two other provinces that are not part of the current 29-year-old autonomous region, which has remained highly dependent on the national government. President Rodrigo Duterte, himself from Mindanao, has been a staunch supporter of the Bangsamoro and signed the law last year paving the way for the vote.