Passengers evacuated after man attempts to hijack Dubai-bound plane

All passengers on board a Dubai-bound Bangladesh Biman plane are safe after a man apparently attempted to hijack the aircraft on Sunday, the national civil aviation chief said.

"All 150 plus passengers are safe," Air Vice Marshall Nayeem Hasan told AFP of flight BG147 which had taken off from the capital Dhaka, adding that the man's intentions were unclear.

"We think he is a suspected madman. He is saying that he has a bomb, but we are not sure," Hasan said after the plane landed at Chittagong airport in southeastern Bangladesh, where the passengers were evacuated.

Biman Flight BG 147 landed in Chattogram at 5:15 pm (1315 GMT) and all passengers have left the plane, said airline official Shah Amanat Mahfuzul Alam at Chattogram airport.

Law enforcement and firefighting units were surrounding the aircraft.

The minister and the airline declined to provided details about what took place on the plane.

The status of the crew and the attempted hijacker was not immediately known.