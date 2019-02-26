India carries out airstrikes against targets in Pakistan

An air strike Tuesday on a militant camp killed "a very large number" of fighters preparing an attack on India, a senior foreign ministry official said after Pakistan accused it of crossing into its airspace.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told a media briefing that the raid on the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp at Balkot was launched because New Delhi believed suicide attacks in India were "imminent."

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted Tuesday that the air force "carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC and Completely destroyed it." The Line of Control separates Pakistani and Indian forces in Kashmir.

Pakistan said earlier that Indian aircraft crossed into its territory and dropped bombs "in haste" near Balakot, on the edge of Pakistani-ruled Kashmir. It said there were no casualties.

"The Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control," Pakistan Army spokesman Maj. Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement, referring to the de facto border that divides the disputed Kashmir Valley between the two countries.

"Facing a timely and immediate response from the Pakistan Air Force, Indian aircraft released payloads in haste while escaping," Ghafoor added, referring to weapons fitted in the aircraft.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Cabinet Committee on Security Tuesday. No statement was issued after the meeting, but Human Resources Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters: "This was a necessary step by the air force. The whole country is behind the armed forces."

Tensions between the two countries mounted last week after a suicide bombing on an army convoy killed over 40 Indian troops, the deadliest single assault on India's forces in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian-administered section of the disputed region.

New Delhi blames Pakistan for the attack -- charges Islamabad denies.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- two of them over Kashmir. Kashmiri resistance groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.

Widely quoted estimates for the number of people killed in the conflict since 1989 go as high as 70,000, but other calculations based on Indian government data are far smaller, at about 41,000. India maintains a large military presence in the disputed region.