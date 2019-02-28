NKorea's Kim says would not attend summit if not ready to denuclearize

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Thursday he would not be in Vietnam meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump if he was not prepared to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"If I was not, I wouldn't be here," he told a reporter who asked whether he was ready to do so.

Trump responded that the comment "might be the best answer you've ever heard".

The two sides have differed over the definition of the term, and when Kim was asked if he was willing to take concrete steps, the North Korean leader answered: "That's what we are discussing right now."

In answers to reporters' questions during his meeting with Trump, Kim also said he would welcome the idea of putting a U.S. liaison office in the North's capital, Pyongyang.

t would be an initial step on the road to normalizing diplomatic ties between two countries on opposite sides of the Korean War, which is technically still not over.

Asked about the possibility of a liaison office — below the level of an embassy — in between talks sessions on the second day of the Hanoi summit, Kim told reporters: "I think it is something that is worth welcoming."

For his part, Trump said the idea was a "great thing".

The two leaders are holding their second summit in eight months, with analysts warning they must come up with more concrete progress than their historic meeting in Singapore in June dismissed by some as a made-for-TV show.

As they sat down for Thursday's formal discussions in Hanoi, Trump said he was in "no rush" to seal a deal and that "speed was not that important" to him as long as the North's pause in missile and nuclear testing continued.

"I can't speak necessarily for today, but I can say that this, a little bit longer-term, and over a period of time, I know we're going to have a fantastic success with respect to Chairman Kim and North Korea," said Trump.

Trump again touted the possibility of impoverished North Korea becoming an "economic powerhouse" if it gave up its nuclear arsenal — an outcome analysts say is extremely unlikely.

The Pyongyang strongman is looking for relief from sanctions imposed on the North because of its weapons programs, which saw tensions soar in 2017 before a wave of detente.

He said there were "people who hold a skeptical view of our meeting" but pledged to seek "great, ultimately good results".

"I think watching us have a great time will be like watching a scene from a fantasy movie," he added.