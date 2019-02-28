Pakistan ready to return Indian pilot to ease tension, Khan willing to talk to Modi, FM Qureshi says

Pakistan would be prepared to return the Indian pilot shot down and captured this week if it helped ease the crisis with its neighbor, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Pakistani television station Geo TV on Thursday.

"We are willing to return the captured Indian pilot if it leads to de-escalation," he was quoted as saying in the capital Islamabad.

He spoke a day after the pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was shot down in a rare aerial engagement between the South Asian neighbors over the disputed region of Kashmir.

The incident was the latest in a dangerous sequence of events between the two countries that have sent tensions rocketing, as major world powers including China, the U.S. and the U.N. urged restraint.

It sparked fears of India and Pakistan -- who have fought two wars and countless deadly skirmishes over Kashmir -- entering a cycle of retaliation and counterattacks that could spiral out of control.

Varthaman, who rapidly attained hero status in his own country, has become the face of the escalating conflict, with analysts touting him as a potential trump card for Islamabad and perhaps the key to bringing the arch-rivals back from the brink.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is always willing to talk to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, Qureshi added.

"Khan is ready, for the sake of peace ... is Modi ready as well?" the minister said.

He also said the Saudi foreign minister was expected to visit Pakistan with a special message from Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who visited both Pakistan and India earlier this month.

Pakistan's foreign ministry also said that India has handed over its file on deadly Kashmir bombing, a sign of easing tensions.

The Feb. 14 suicide bombing targeted Indian paramilitary forces in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing 40 troops and leading to a dramatic escalation between India and Pakistan.

The ministry's spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, says the Pakistani side will be examining the "dossier" that Islamabad received through diplomatic channels on Thursday. He refused to provide details about the information that New Delhi has shared.

Pakistan also has said it will act against those linked to the Kashmir bombing if actionable intelligence is shared with it.