Pakistan to return pilot to India as PM Khan seeks Erdoğan's help to lower tension

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he will call President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, seeking his help in lowering tensions with neighboring India after a flare-up fueled fears of conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, meanwhile, will hold talks with other world leaders regarding the current situation.

Earlier Khan told a joint session of parliament that Pakistan will release a captured Indian pilot on Friday in an overture toward New Delhi.

"As a peace gesture we are releasing the Indian pilot tomorrow," Khan said, a day after Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was shot down in a rare aerial engagement between the South Asian neighbors over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Qureshi previously said Pakistan would be prepared to return the Indian pilot shot down and captured this week if it helped ease the crisis with its neighbor.

"We are willing to return the captured Indian pilot if it leads to de-escalation," he was quoted as saying in an interview with the Pakistani television station Geo TV on Thursday.

The incident was the latest in a dangerous sequence of events between the two countries that have sent tensions rocketing, as major world powers including China, the U.S. and the U.N. urged restraint.

It sparked fears of India and Pakistan -- who have fought two wars and countless deadly skirmishes over Kashmir -- entering a cycle of retaliation and counterattacks that could spiral out of control.

Varthaman, who rapidly attained hero status in his own country, has become the face of the escalating conflict, with analysts touting him as a potential trump card for Islamabad and perhaps the key to bringing the arch-rivals back from the brink.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is always willing to talk to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, Qureshi added.

"Khan is ready, for the sake of peace ... is Modi ready as well?" the minister said.

He also said the Saudi foreign minister was expected to visit Pakistan with a special message from Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who visited both Pakistan and India earlier this month.

Pakistan's foreign ministry also said that India has handed over its file on deadly Kashmir bombing, a sign of easing tensions.

The Feb. 14 suicide bombing targeted Indian paramilitary forces in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing 40 troops and leading to a dramatic escalation between India and Pakistan.

The ministry's spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, says the Pakistani side will be examining the "dossier" that Islamabad received through diplomatic channels on Thursday. He refused to provide details about the information that New Delhi has shared.

Pakistan also has said it will act against those linked to the Kashmir bombing if actionable intelligence is shared with it.