At least 40 killed, 48 injured in terror attack on mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch

At least 40 people were killed and 48 others, 20 of them in critical condition, were injured in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand during Friday prayers, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Ardern said 30 were killed in the Masjid Al Noor mosque and 10 were killed in a mosque in the suburb of Linwood.

"It is clear that this can only be described as a terrorist attack," Ardern said, adding that New Zealand had been placed on its highest security threat level. She said four people in police custody held extremist views, but had not been on any police watchlists.

There is no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme and unprecedented violence, which it is clear this act was," said Ardern in earlier remarks. "It is clear this is one of New Zealand's darkest days."

Residents in Christchurch were advised to stay indoors and notify authorities if they see anything suspicious.

Police said on Twitter: "We can confirm there have been a number of fatalities. Police are currently at a number of scenes. We understand that there will be many anxious people but I can assure New Zealanders that Police is doing all it can to resolve this incident."

The country's police commissioner, Mike Bush, said three men and a woman were arrested following the shooting. He said there were "significant" number of casualties.

Witnesses claim the Al Noor Mosque was targeted by armed assailants and there were up to 200 people inside for Friday Prayers.

Witness Len Peneha told reporters a man dressed in black entered the mosque and fired before running away before security forces arrived.

Peneha said he saw "dead people everywhere" when he entered the Al Noor mosque to help those who were wounded.

The gunman who killed numerous worshippers in a New Zealand mosque on Friday was a right-wing extremist with Australian citizenship, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Morrison said the shooting in Christchurch was carried out by "an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist" who was an Australian-born citizen.

He declined to provide further details, saying the investigation was being led by New Zealand authorities.

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın strongly condemned the attacks in a Twitter post and offered his condolences to the deceased. "The world should raise its voice against anti-Muslim rhetoric to stop 'Islamophobic fascist terrorism'," Kalın said.

"This is a reminder that a house divided cannot stand: it is time to unite against all forms of terrorism," Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in statement condemning the attack.