Australian man plays Islamic call to prayer on Twitter in solidarity with Muslims

An Australian man played the Muslim call to prayer adhan in his house to show solidarity with Muslims after 49 people were killed when terrorist Brenton Tarrant opened fire on worshippers attending Friday prayers at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.

"I live in country Australia and stand with #Muslims around the world. As I thought about #ChristchurchAttack I wanted to play the call to prayer at home at sunset. I'm not religious so hope that is not disrespectful. It is my gesture of solidarity," he wrote on his Twitter account.



I live in country Australia and stand with #Muslims around the world. As I thought about #ChristchurchAttack I wanted to play the call to prayer at home at sunset. I'm not religious so hope that is not disrespectful. It is my gesture of solidarity. pic.twitter.com/cBmfjWKW0q — Lach (@lachdrummond) March 15, 2019

The gesture was widely welcomed by social media users as @lachdrummond received thousands of retweets and replies to his post.

"I'm overwhelmed by the shared love and positivity out there, despite the darkness," he wrote.

The terrorist opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in and around Christchurch, New Zealand's third-largest city.

Four suspects -- three men and one woman -- were taken into custody in connection with the massacres. One has reportedly been released.

A 28-year-old prime suspect is scheduled to appear in court Saturday after having been charged with murder.