Christchurch terrorist will spend his life behind bars, New Zealand FM says

Christchurch terrorist Brenton Tarrant will spend the rest of his life in a jail cell behind bars, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Friday.

Peters attended the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), gathered in Istanbul on Friday to discuss last week's terrorist attacks in New Zealand and the fight against Islamophobia.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Peters and the OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen are participating in the meeting.

Cavusoglu and Al-Othaimeen are set to hold a joint press conference after talks.

Meanwhile Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan -- attending this conference -- will speak to the attendees at 11 a.m. local time (0800GMT).

Friday marked exactly one week since the attacks in which at least 50 Muslims were killed when a terrorist opened fire on worshipers during weekly Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch.

Australian-born Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged for the massacre and is being held at a maximum-security prison in Auckland.

Among the victims were four children under the age of 18. Other children are still being treated at local hospitals for injuries they sustained during the attack.