At least 185 killed in multiple explosions in Sri Lanka

At least 185 people were killed and nearly 500 hospitalized from injuries in near simultaneous blasts that rocked three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the state-run Daily News reported.

Another explosion, the seventh, was reported in Dehiwela, near Sri Lanka capital, while one more blast hit the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, the eighth explosion in the country in a single day, police said.

Two of the blasts were suspected to have been carried out by suicide bombers, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak with reporters.

St. Anthony's Shrine and the three hotels where the blasts took place are in Colombo and are frequented by foreign tourists.

Local TV showed damage at the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury hotels.

The explosions took place almost simultaneously. The first was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.

One of the churches targetted was St Anthony's in Colombo. The other two were St Sebastian's in Negombo, some 30 kilometers from the capital and another in Batticaloa, 250 kilometers east of the capital.

Police and hospital sources in Batticaloa said that at least 25 deaths were reported from that explosion while 25 people were killed in Colombo.

Officials have not spoken of a terrorist attack, but the blasts appeared to target religious places and the economy, according to initial local media reports.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said that the injured were being evacuated while security forces have cordoned off the areas and search operations are underway.

The injured included foreigners staying at the three five-star hotels - the Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury and Shangri-La located in the heart of Colombo.

Security in the capital and the airport has been stepped up following the incidents.

President Maithripala Sirisena in an address said he was shocked by the explosions and appealed for calm.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, writing on his verified Twitter account, said the attacks had killed "many innocent people" and appeared to be a "well-coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem & anarchy."

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu condemned the heinous attacks targeting innocent people at houses of worship and hotels.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, saying it is a crime against humanity as he extended condolences to the families of the victims.