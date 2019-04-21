At least 50 killed in multiple explosions in Sri Lanka

At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in six explosions in Sri Lanka on Sunday, police said.

Three of the explosions took place in Catholic churches where Easter services were underway while three other explosions were reported in five-star hotels, according to police.

The explosions took place almost simultaneously. The first was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.

One of the churches targetted was St Anthony's in Colombo. The other two were St Sebastian's in Negombo, some 30 kilometers from the capital and another in Batticaloa, 250 kilometers east of the capital.

Police and hospital sources in Batticaloa said that at least 25 deaths were reported from that explosion while 25 people were killed in Colombo.

Officials have not spoken of a terrorist attack, but the blasts appeared to target religious places and the economy, according to initial local media reports.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said that the injured were being evacuated while security forces have cordoned off the areas and search operations are underway.

The injured included foreigners staying at the three five-star hotels - the Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury and Shangri-La located in the heart of Colombo.

Security in the capital and the airport has been stepped up following the incidents.

President Maithripala Sirisena in an address said he was shocked by the explosions and appealed for calm.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, writing on his verified Twitter account, said the attacks had killed "many innocent people" and appeared to be a "well-coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem & anarchy."