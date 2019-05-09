US seizes North Korean cargo ship it says violated sanctions

The Trump administration says it has seized a North Korean cargo ship that U.S. officials say was used to transport coal in violation of international sanctions.

The Justice Department announced the seizure Thursday of the Wise Honest. The ship was detained by Indonesia last month with two dozen crew members on board.

"Our office uncovered North Korea's scheme to export tons of high-grade coal to foreign buyers by concealing the origin of their ship, the Wise Honest," U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement.

"This scheme not only allowed North Korea to evade sanctions, but the Wise Honest was also used to import heavy machinery to North Korea," Berman said.

U.S. officials say payments for maintenance and equipment for the ship were made unwittingly in American dollars through U.S. banks.

The announcement was made at a time of tension between the two countries.

It came hours after North Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles in its second weapons launch in five days.

The launch is a possible sign that nuclear disarmament talks with the U.S. could be in danger.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that "we're looking" at the missile launch situation "very seriously right now."

He said the weapons were smaller, short-range missiles, but added: "Nobody's happy about it."

In another sign of diminishing relations, the Pentagon also said Wednesday that it has suspended its efforts to arrange negotiations on recovering additional remains of U.S. service members killed in the North during the Korean War.

Trump, who has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un twice now, said: "I don't think they're ready to negotiate."