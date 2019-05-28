Australia’s ‘Egg Boy’ donates nearly $100,000 to Christchurch victims

Will Connolly, an Australian teenager nicknamed "Egg Boy" after making headlines worldwide for egging a far-right senator who made offensive comments about the Christchurch mosque attacks, has donated $99,926 fundraised for him to the victims of the terror attack.

Connolly cracked an egg on the head of Fraser Anning after he blamed the victims of the March 15 terror attack that killed 51 people, during a news conference the following day. The senator retaliated for the egging by hitting Connolly several times in the face.

While Connolly's act spawned viral memes, it also drew material support from around the world, with a GoFundMe page raising money to help with any legal fees Connolly might face and "more eggs."

Amid the wave of media attention, the 17-year-old had promised that he would donate the money to the victims of the attacks. On Tuesday, he made good on his promise.

"Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape, $99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support," he wrote along with a photo he shared Tuesday on his Instagram account.



Connolly said after the egging that it was "not the right thing to do," but he had decided to act after listening to the senator speak for an hour.

Though Victoria state police arrested Connolly after the incident, they did not press charges.

Anning, who was elected in 2017 by a fluke of Australia's proportional voting system, has refused to apologize for his remarks and was censured for his "ugly and divisive" comments by his parliamentary peers. He lost his bid to run for re-election earlier this month.