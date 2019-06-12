   
49 dead, 14 missing as heavy rains sweep southern China

BEIJING
A villager stands on the debris of his house damaged by flood following heavy rainfall in Qingliu county, Sanming, Fujian province, China June 3, 2019. (Reuters Photo)
Chinese authorities said Wesnesday that 49 people have died and 14 others are missing since heavy rainfall hit southern China in early June.

China's disaster reduction committee said that more than 7,000 houses have collapsed and 300,000 people have been evacuated.

A statement on its social media account said direct economic losses totaled 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion).

The committee said that floods, landslides and mudslides from the rains have affected more than 4.5 million people in eight provinces.

A senior water resources official said Tuesday that 6.75 million people in 22 provinces have been affected and 83 people died or went missing since the start of flood season this year.

