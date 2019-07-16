   
Pakistan reopens airspace to Indian flights

KARACHI, Pakistan
Published 16.07.2019 10:48
An Air India aircraft takes off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, July 7, 2017 (Reuters Photo)
Pakistan has reopened its airspace for all commercial traffic following months of restrictions imposed after a standoff with India over the disputed Kashmir region earlier this year.

The Civil Aviation Authority says the airspace is fully open as of Tuesday for all flights — including those by Air India and other Indian service providers.

Pakistan closed its airspace in February after saying it shot down two Indian warplanes and captured a pilot, escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals following a bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

That attack was blamed on the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad militant group, now banned in Pakistan.

The closures snarled air traffic. The pilot was later handed back to India.

Pakistan in March partially reopened its airspace but kept India banned from using it.

