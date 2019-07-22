Severe storms kill 41 in northern India

At least 41 people were killed in a thunderstorm that struck the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The storms on weekend, accompanied by high-speed winds and rains, felled trees and electricity poles and brought down roofs and temporary structures.

"While six people were killed on Saturday, 35 more died in such incidents on Sunday," Mohammad Arif, an official at the state disaster management control room in state capital Lucknow said by phone.

Many of the victims were farmers and homeless people who were outdoors, Arif said.

The deaths were caused by lightning, as well as the uprooting of trees and collapse of houses in heavy rains and strong winds, he added.

Close to a 100 mud-thatched homes collapsed in the inclement weather.

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and announced a compensation of 400,000 rupees each ($5,800) to the families of the victims.

Lightning strikes and storms are common in India during the monsoon season that stretches between June and September.

More than 200 people have died in rain-related incidents in India in July, a bulk of them in Assam and eastern Bihar state.