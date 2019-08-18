   
ASIA PACIFIC
CATEGORIES

Protesters in Hong Kong disperse peacefully upon comrades' call

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hong Kong
Published 18.08.2019 19:40
Anti-extradition bill protesters gather outside the People's Liberation Army (PLA) headquarters during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. (Reuters Photo)
Anti-extradition bill protesters gather outside the People's Liberation Army (PLA) headquarters during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms in Hong Kong, China, August 18, 2019. (Reuters Photo)

Protesters gathered outside Hong Kong's government headquarters peacefully dispersed on Sunday after fellow demonstrators urged them to go home.

Sunday's pro-democracy rally, attended by hundreds of thousands, concluded a rare peaceful weekend in the city, which has been beset by violent clashes between protesters and police.

Some applauded when the stragglers who had stayed out shining laser pointers at the government building retreated.

Organizers estimated at least 1.7 million people participated in the assembly and subsequent march in central Hong Kong. Police said there were just 128,000 at its peak in the assigned location. Many protesters, however, did not follow the pre-approved guidelines laid out by the authorities.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Asia Pacific Thousands of people have been detained in India-controlled Kashmir...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS