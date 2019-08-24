   
North Korea has fired projectiles off east coast, South says

ASSOCIATED PRESS
SEOUL, South Korea
This picture taken on August 16, 2019 and released on August 17 by North Korea's KCNA shows the test-firing of a new weapon, presumed to be a short-range ballistic missile, at an undisclosed location. (AFP Photo)
South Korea said early Saturday that North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement that the launches were made from the North's northeastern Hamgyong province on Saturday morning.

The statement didn't say exactly what type of projectiles North Korea launched.

The launches came after the United States and South Korea ended their regular military drills earlier this week. North Korea called the drills an invasion rehearsal and conducted a series of missile and other weapons tests.

North Korea's foreign minister said Friday his country will try to remain "America's biggest threat" if the United States continues to confront the North with sanctions.

