UN urges India not to render anyone stateless

The U.N. has called on India to not render anyone stateless after the country's handling of citizenship rolls in the northeastern state of Assam.

On Saturday, authorities in Assam published the final list of the National Registration of Citizens (NRC), leaving out some 1.9 million people in the northeastern state of Assam.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, in a statement Sunday expressed his concern over the publication of NRC that may put large numbers of people in Assam at risk of becoming stateless.

"Any process that could leave large numbers of people without a nationality would be an enormous blow to global efforts to eradicate statelessness," he added. "I appeal to India to ensure that no one is rendered stateless by this action, including by ensuring adequate access to information, legal aid, and legal recourse in accordance with the highest standards of due process" stressed Grandi.

The Muslim community in Assam has been subjected to multiple rights violations as they are considered foreigners by the Assamese community.

Citizenship and illegal migration are volatile issues in the tea-growing, oil-rich Assam, home to more than 32 million people, about one-third of whom are Muslims. In the Nellie massacre in 1983, around 2,000 Muslims were killed in a violent protest by a native Assamese group.

Hundreds of thousands of people fled to India from Muslim-majority Bangladesh after it declared independence from Pakistan in 1971, setting off a nine-month civil war. Most of them settled in Assam and the neighboring state of West Bengal where there are similar demands to send back illegal Muslim immigrants.