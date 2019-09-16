Hong Kong protesters seek former ruler UK's help

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied yesterday outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong while urging the city's former colonial ruler, Britain to step up pressure against China. Hundreds of demonstrators sang "God Save the Queen" and "Rule Britannia" outside the consulate, waving the Union Jack as well as Hong Kong's colonial-era flags. They held similar rallies earlier this month at the British facility and last weekend at the U.S. Consulate.

Millions of people have demonstrated over the last 14 weeks in the biggest challenge to China's rule of the financial hub since its handover from Britain in 1997. Hong Kong's government promised earlier this month to formally withdraw the bill, but that failed to appease the demonstrators. Protesters have widened their demands to include direct elections for the city's leaders and police accountability. They accuse China of interference, which they say has steadily eroded Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy.

China denies the accusation. It has denounced the protests and warned of the damage to the economy of Hong Kong, a major financial center. It has also accused foreign powers, particularly the United States and Britain, of encouraging the demonstrations and warned against foreign interference. It also framed the protests as "terrorism," part of a pattern of increasingly ominous warnings that have raised fears it might deploy force to quell the unrest.