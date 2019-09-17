UN warns of 'serious risk of genocide' for Rohingya in Myanmar

Around 600,000 Rohingya Muslims remaining in Myanmar face a "serious risk of genocide," U.N. investigators said yesterday, warning that repatriation of a million of the minority already driven out of the country by the army remains "impossible."

"Myanmar continues to harbor genocidal intent and the Rohingya remain under serious risk of genocide," the U.N. fact-finding mission to Myanmar said in a report.

The persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar is one of the worst humanitarian tragedies in our time, but it is also the most overlooked. For the first time in August, the Rohingya organized a demonstration in the camps, situated in southeastern Bangladesh's Cox's Bazaar. Calling the day "Genocide Day," at least 200,000 Rohingya protested the Myanmar government and asked for the restoration of their citizenship rights. The decades-long oppression has forced the whole community to live in utter poverty, while the Myanmar government has forced the Rohingya from their homes at every opportunity, creating an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.

The Myanmar government has long been blamed for genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya community in western Rakhine State. The exodus of Rohingya began in August 2017 after Myanmar security forces launched a brutal crackdown following attacks by an insurgent group on guard posts. The report wrapping up two years of documentation of human rights violations by security forces revealed that counterinsurgency operations in 2017 included "genocidal acts."

The scale, organization and ferocity of the operation led to accusations from the international community, including the U.N., of ethnic cleansing and genocide. Rohingya Muslims are the most persecuted minority in the world according to U.N. figures and continue to suffer from oppression under the Myanmar government, the army and Buddhist extremists.

Over the past decade, thousands of Rohingya have been killed since violence broke out in 2008, causing hundreds of thousands to flee their homeland for Bangladesh, Malaysia and other countries in the region. At least 9,000 Rohingya were killed in Rakhine State from Aug. 25 to Sept. 24, 2017, according to Doctors without Borders (MSF). In a report last December, the global humanitarian group said the deaths of 71.7%, or 6,700 Rohingya, were caused by violence. The death toll includes 730 children below the age of five.

Amid reports of fresh abuses and civilian killings, Myanmar's military lavished tens of millions of dollars on the latest lethal hardware, leaning on allies as part of a strategy to become a first-class fighting force. The spending spree comes despite EU and U.S. arms embargoes and calls last month from a U.N. fact-finding mission for the international community to sever financial ties to Myanmar's military.