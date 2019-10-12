Japan braces for worst storm in 6 decades as powerful typhoon makes landfall

Powerful typhoon Hagibis has made landfall in Japan, officials said on Saturday, as torrential rain and winds have already lashed the country causing floods and mudslides.

"The eye of Typhoon Hagibis made landfall shortly before 19:00 (1000 GMT) in Izu Peninsula", southwest of Tokyo, said the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A heavy downpour and strong winds are pounding Tokyo and surrounding areas as a powerful typhoon forecast to be Japan's worst in six decades made landfall southwest of Tokyo.

Streets, beaches and train stations remained deserted Saturday, and store shelves were bare after people stocked up on water and food ahead of Typhoon Hagibis.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 shook the areas drenched by the rainfall, shortly before the typhoon made landfall in Shizuoka prefecture. The quake was centered in the ocean off the coast of Chiba, near Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of dangerously heavy rainfall in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures, including Gunma, Saitama and Kanagawa.