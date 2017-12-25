Turkish automotive sector eyes $29B in exports next year

The Turkish automotive sector, which achieved all-time high export figures before the end of the year, is preparing to close 2017 with $28 billion in exports and aiming to reach $29 billion in 2018, said Orhan Sabuncu, of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters Association (OİB). In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Sabuncu stressed that the 11 months of the year have been quite remunerative for automotive exports. According to OİB chairman, the automotive industry reached an average export figure of $2.4 billion per month, from January 2017 to November 2017, while its exports reached $26 billion with a 21 percent upsurge.

The automotive sector achieved the highest export figures ever on a monthly basis, with an export figure of $2.7 billion in March. Also in May, June, October and November, over $2.5 billion worth of exports were carried out.

Exports exceeded $2 billion in all months, with the exception of August. However, the $ 1.8 billion achieved in August is the highest ever for the month.

As such, the targeted export figure of $27 billion for 2017 will be surpassed. It is expected that production and exports on a piece basis will also be a record high.

In short, the year 2017 will be the year of records for the automotive industry. The sector broke a new export record at $24.86 billion on Nov. 17, surpassing the 2008 mark of $24.73 billion.

The export of private cars increased to $10.82 billion from January to November, marking a 49 percent rise compared to the same period last year, corresponding to 41.5 percent of overall automotive exports.

Meanwhile, the export of sub-industry products soared by 7 percent, motor vehicles for goods transport by 4 percent, and buses, minibuses and midibuses by 6 percent in the 11-month period.

Germany became the Turkish automotive industry's largest market with $4.3 billion worth of exports in the same period. Exports to major markets such as Italy, France, the U.K., Spain and the U.S. skyrocketed by 16 percent, 19 percent, 25 percent, 26 percent and 104 percent, respectively.

However, exports to Egypt plunged by 23 percent. A total of nine out of the largest 10 export markets were EU countries. The share of EU countries in the Turkish automotive sector's exports was $20.1 billion, corresponding to 77 percent of overall exports.

The North America Free Trade Zone, the Middle East and Africa came to the fore as other country groups with a significant percentage in automotive exports, with 6 percent, 5.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively.