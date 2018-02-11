German tire manufacturer Continental erases Turkey on map, apologizes in Turkish

German tire manufacturer Continental erases Turkey on map, apologizes in Turkishhttps://t.co/8dQfDWYO8k pic.twitter.com/2JfVM9p2iO — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 11, 2018

German tire manufacturer Continental, which runs operations in the Turkish market, released an advertisement on its official website. The ad, which promoted the company's Powertrain network across the globe, erased Turkey on the world map.

The map removed a large portion of Turkey's borders and portrayed the whole area as part of the Mediterranean Sea.

With mounting pressure on social media, Continental's Turkey subsidiary released a statement. "We have come to realize that a video included a graphical mistake thanks to shares on social media. We would like to extend thanks to all social media users for bringing up that mistake. We would like to emphasize the video was immediately erased from the website. We are deeply sorry for the mistake and apologize to the Turkish public," the statement said.

Yet the statement was not posted on the global social media account of the company, but released only in Turkish on Turkey subsidiary's account.

Continental International cannot immediately be reached for comment.